Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 56 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ASML were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after purchasing an additional 92,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $859.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $811.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $416.87 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $352.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.