Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.17 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.81.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.