Morgan Stanley Acquires 528,206 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,840 shares of company stock worth $157,106. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.46%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

