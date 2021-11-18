Morgan Stanley Boosts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $43.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

NYSE TPR opened at $45.19 on Monday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

