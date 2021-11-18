Morgan Stanley Has $20.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter.

IWL stock opened at $112.40 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $85.20 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

