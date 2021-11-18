Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 135.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 38.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 34.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DENN shares. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

DENN opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $973.61 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

