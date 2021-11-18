Morgan Stanley Sells 701,592 Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 46.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $12,581,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $6,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,067,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TVTY. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

TVTY stock opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.37. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

