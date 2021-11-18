Morningside Venture Investment Purchases 250,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

APLS stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 139,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,566. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $208,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

