Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5196 per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $26.52 on Thursday. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHGVY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

