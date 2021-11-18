mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.24 million and $106,974.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,828.38 or 0.99011770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.19 or 0.00508609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

