Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MWA. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.21 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 51.11%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $78,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,595 shares of company stock valued at $667,878. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 66.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,470,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,201,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 82.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,533,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 691,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after buying an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 25.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.