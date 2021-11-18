MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

MVB Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 155,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,049. The company has a market cap of $512.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MVB Financial by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MVB Financial by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MVB Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MVB Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

