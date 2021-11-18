MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.29.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $390,483,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after buying an additional 504,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,037,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.65 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

