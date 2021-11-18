Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Trading 12% Higher

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s stock price traded up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 1,799,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 110,563,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Naked Brand Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Naked Brand Group by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 74,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Naked Brand Group by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares during the period. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

