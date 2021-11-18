Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.30

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 5387818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

The company has a market cap of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

