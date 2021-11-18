Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.30

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.30 and last traded at $20.01, with a volume of 5387818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
The company has a market cap of $957.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
