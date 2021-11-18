National Bank Financial Increases Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on Artemis Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Artemis Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGTF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. Artemis Gold has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

