National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has C$101.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTIOF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $82.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $88.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.568 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

