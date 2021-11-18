National Bankshares Boosts Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target to C$23.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.

HRX opened at C$18.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$685.90 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.91.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

