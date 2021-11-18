National Bankshares Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fortuna Silver Mines from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Fortuna Silver Mines to a sell rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.06.

Shares of FVI opened at C$5.10 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$4.69 and a 12-month high of C$12.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

