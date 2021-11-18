National Bankshares Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$21.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.39.

TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$16.61. 501,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.45. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.99 and a 1 year high of C$17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -7.63.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

