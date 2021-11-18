National Bankshares Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZZZ. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ opened at C$38.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is currently 24.61%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.