National Grid’s (NG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 975 ($12.74) on Monday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 931.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 933.84.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

