National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

NSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE:NSA opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.70.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 565,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

