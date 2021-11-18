Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Update

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the October 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,858.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 61,433.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 307,169 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth $300,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter worth $155,000. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAII stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

