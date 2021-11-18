Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.50 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.180 EPS.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $864.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

