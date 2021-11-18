NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00015477 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.03 billion and $259.25 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.00173042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.78 or 0.00540879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00071518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 548,382,034 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

