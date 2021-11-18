Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.54. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 0.89.
Neometals Company Profile
