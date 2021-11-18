Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the October 14th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:RRSSF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,545. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.54. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 0.89.

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

