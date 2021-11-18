NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.07 EPS

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,376. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTES. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price objective on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. CLSA decreased their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

