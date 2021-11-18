Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $595.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $691.69 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $475.84 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.83.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock valued at $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.