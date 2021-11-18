Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock remained flat at $$5.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 93,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,424. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

