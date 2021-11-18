NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,946,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

