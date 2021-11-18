NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s FY2021 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NPCE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NeuroPace stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $27.38.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,219,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,084,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,582,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,946,000. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
