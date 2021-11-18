Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00027699 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

