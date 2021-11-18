Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 304.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

NVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Nevro stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 24.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

