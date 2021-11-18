New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the October 14th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NMTLF stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 461,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,126. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10. New Age Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About New Age Metals
