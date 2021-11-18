New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 650 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,643 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,566,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,144,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.79.

FSLR opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.