New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 230,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in Roche in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,037,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Roche by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Roche by 11.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $49.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27.

Several analysts recently commented on RHHBY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

