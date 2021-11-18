New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 195.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,103,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 729,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 90.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,517,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 718,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 519,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after purchasing an additional 499,517 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

NYMT stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

