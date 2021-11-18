Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires New Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bloom Burton began coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDNA opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

