Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

