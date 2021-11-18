Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Purchases 2,018 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.