NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.70.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$16.41 and a 52 week high of C$32.74.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.