Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTDOY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush raised shares of Nintendo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $82.55.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.