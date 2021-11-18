Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.3 days.
NPEGF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.