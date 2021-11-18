Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 153.3 days.

NPEGF stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 225. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $25.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

