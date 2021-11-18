Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upgraded Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NSANY stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 58,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,948. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

