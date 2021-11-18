Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

NMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NMR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,145. Nomura has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -214.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nomura by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.