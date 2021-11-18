Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the October 14th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NRDBY stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.12.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

