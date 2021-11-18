Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $35.00. 54,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,603,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,319.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.37.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

