Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Trading 5.5% Higher

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.43 and last traded at $35.00. 54,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,603,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,319.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.37.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
