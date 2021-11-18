Norman David Eansor Sells 27,159 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman David Eansor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66.

Shares of TECH opened at $493.92 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $296.00 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 114.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECH. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

