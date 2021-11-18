Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Technologies International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Northern Technologies International worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

