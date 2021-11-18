Northern Trust Corp Acquires 570,287 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 554.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 673,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AMMO were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AMMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on POWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of POWW stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $761.01 million, a PE ratio of -336.00 and a beta of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW).

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.